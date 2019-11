JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant is coming to Johnson City near the campus of East Tennessee State University.

Yum Sushi Burrito & Poke announced on social media that a new location is coming soon to West State of Franklin Road.

According to the restaurant’s page, an opening date has not yet been set.

Their website lists other locations in Arden and Asheville, North Carolina.