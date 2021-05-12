YouTube group Dude Perfect to perform at BMS as part of ‘Chaos at the Colosseum’ event June 18

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 16: Members of Dude Perfect speak onstage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The most-subscribed to sports channel on YouTube will be making a special appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway this summer.

According to a release from BMS, Dude Perfect will be live at the “Chaos at the Colosseum” event on Friday, June 18.

Track officials announced Wednesday that the YouTube sensation will be featured in its one-day show presented by Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR.

The release states tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 9 a.m. The price for adults is $35, and kids tickets are $20. Starting Friday, tickets will be available by clicking here.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the live show begins at 6 p.m.

“With more than 56 million subscribers and 13 billion views on YouTube, Dude Perfect is currently the most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and one of the top 20 channels in the entire YouTube lineup,” the release states.

The group is comprised of Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney and twins Cory and Coby Cotton. Dude Perfect is based in Frisco, Texas and is best known for their trick shots, challenges and stunts performed in their own contests.

“We are thrilled to announce that Dude Perfect is bringing its fun, family-oriented brand of entertainment to Bristol Motor Speedway with Chaos at the Colosseum, with sponsorship from our friends at Food City, Coca-Cola and BODYARMOR,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We can’t think of a better way to kick off the Father’s Day weekend than by enjoying Dude Perfect’s awesome personalities and hijinks with a motorsports twist.”

BMS has left a portion of the dirt from its recent NASCAR Cup Series race for the group’s use in their live performance.

The “Chaos at the Colosseum” event will also include vehicle performances from monster trucks, drift cars, motocross bikes, ATVs and more.

“We saw this as a cool opportunity to perform in one of the most revered stadiums in the sports world,” said Tyler Toney, a member of Dude Perfect. “When they told us that the dirt would still be on the track during our event, our minds started racing with what all we could do. We are pumped and we hope everyone can join us at Bristol Motor Speedway for Chaos at the Colosseum. It’s going to be epic!”