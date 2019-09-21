YouTube famous ‘Kitten Lady’ speaks at Kitty Conference in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A YouTube sensation spoke at Northeast State Community College in a conference dedicated to a very important topic – kittens!

Hannah Shaw, the “Kitten Lady,” has over 800,000 followers on YouTube and travels the world educating people on how to care for kittens.

Shaw had over 300 people come hear her speak on the importance of caring and fostering kittens on Saturday.

She led two interactive and educational workshops on kitten care.

“I am here to teach a workshop series about how to save the lives of the most vulnerable felines. This is my first time teaching in this area and I’m really happy to be here. By far the greatest help that we need is fostering kittens, especially in warm climates. There are kittens coming into shelters all the time and there’s not enough manpower to help out,” said Shaw.

Kittens were available for adoption at the Kitty Conference hosted by the Neonatal Kitten Rescue, Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, and other local shelters.

The conference also included a VIP Meet and Greet, a kitten shower, vendors and food trucks.

Karrissa Kirsch from Young Williams Animal Center traveled from Knoxville with a group of kitten foster advocates.

“We have been talking about coming to this event for a long time. We’re really really excited to be here. We think it’s a nice reward and opportunity to learn for our foster parents to be here. The night that she posted and said she was going to be in Johnson City we were all like, what?” said Kirsch.

Young Williams Animal Center in Knoxville is doing their part to help out.

“Our bottle foster program has grown immensely over the last couple of years. We’ve gone from having around 13 bottle foster parents. Now, we’re nearing 40, and we’re working with younger and younger and younger kittens every year. So we’re just hoping to like amp that program up,” said Kirsch.