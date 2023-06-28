CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even though it’s still summer, it’s never too early to think about signing up for fall sports.

An opportunity is now open for kids ages 5 through 12 in Church Hill, Tennessee.

The Church Hill Youth Falcons Travel team offers both football and cheerleading.

As they prepare for the season, they’re looking to recruit eager athletes. Sign-ups are on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Volunteer High School practice field.

There is a $75 fee for each player and cheerleader.

Travis Neeley and Brad Price sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss how your child can get involved.