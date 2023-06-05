Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) – The next big business leader or entrepreneur could be found at Covered Bridge Days in September. Elizabethton Parks and Rec, in conjunction with Carter County Bank, is hosting the Youth Business Fair.

Nominations for children ages 7-18 are underway until Aug. 25.

Covered Bridge Days is set for Sept. 23-24. The children and teens who are chosen will have a booth at the event where they can see their creations.

You can apply by emailing Kelly Kitchens at kkitchens@cityofelizabethton.org.

