‘You’re not just going to uproot me, you’re going to kill me’: Haven of Mercy residents appeal to Board of Dwelling Standards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since Johnson City has declared the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter uninhabitable by humans, residents spoke out.

During a Thursday night special called meeting of the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review, residents of the shelter appealed to board members to keep the building open for habitation while it is being brought up to code.

“I don’t see any reason to uproot all the guys that live there to do the repairs. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Scott Walter, resident and director of Haven of Mercy told the board.

Three residents spoke to the board, along with multiple representatives of the shelter.

Occupant Bill Wade of Haven of Mercy is offering his testimony now. He says the Haven has helped him recover as an alcoholic after leaving rehab just a year ago and he says that if the Haven closes and he ends up of the street, it could kill him @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Ni3jxiRXQI — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 11, 2021

Kevin Kerstiens has lived there for 20 years. He has lymphoma, so he asked the board to let residents stay while renovations take place.

“You’re not just going to uproot me, you’re going to kill me. That’s basically what it comes down to. A person should have a right to live where they want to but they should also have a right to die where they want to,” Kerstiens said.

Occupant Kevin Kerstiens of Haven of Mercy is now testifying. He says he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and he says he has lived at the Haven for 20 years. He added the he chose to live there because it’s a Christian facility @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/qVLgC2gkgR — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 12, 2021

An architect told the board problems with the building could be fixed while residents remain.

The board voted to keep Haven of Mercy open and for building documentation to be discussed at the next board meeting on March 25.

The architect hired by the shelter to work on renovations said even by that March 25 meeting, he won’t have answers about all the necessary repairs, but he does hope to have documents ready to begin the process of complying with city safety requirements.

At the next board meeting, Haven of Mercy representatives will have to provide “as built” drawings, which could indicate what the next steps are @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 12, 2021

For the 35 people still living at the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter, board members let it be known – they’re very concerned.

“For people to live in this property, in what we consider an unsafe condition and that it a big concern of mine,” Jenny Lockmiller, Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review chair said during the meeting.

