Stewart has a longstanding relationship with Professor William Walton of Northumbria University in Newcastle, England. Bill is bringing some of his law students over for a constitutional tour of the United States, including a visit to Montpelier. Join us for a rollicking discussion of just what our English cousins think of us.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.