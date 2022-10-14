BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was the focus of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Friday.

Youngkin visited the training academy to address the current class of law enforcement officers participating in the fentanyl awareness for first responders training course.

The academy teaches a course on the challenges of fentanyl and how to deal with it. Youngkin says it’s a topic that more Virginians need to become educated on and that’s why he says he chose the academy as the place to begin addressing the growing problem.

“You’re going to hear a lot more about this topic from me and the first lady. As we are literally on a crusade to bring forward into Virginians’ minds understanding…by the way our law enforcement capabilities, all the tools that they need to combat it,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin also made a stop in Mendota this afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Gorge on the Mendota Trail.