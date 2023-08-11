RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending multiple projects in Southwest Virginia for funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Youngkin is seeking $7.3 million in grants for 16 projects.

“ARC funding plays a pivotal role in empowering Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change,” Youngkin said in a release. “These projects will create new economic opportunities, build critical infrastructure and support community development across Appalachian communities that too often go underserved.”

The projects include:

Locality/OrganizationProject NameAward
The Barter FoundationBarter Theatre Campus Renovation Phase 1 $700,000
Blue Grass Resource CenterHighland Inn Revitalization $700,000
Lee CountySt. Charles Monarch Water Line Replacement $700,000
Lee CountyWestern Lee Sewer System Wastewater Treatment Plant $700,000
Patrick CountyWest Piedmont Planning District Commission West ARC/VATI 2023 Universal Broadband Project $700,000
Town of StuartDowntown Revitalization $700,000
Wise CountyCenter for Workforce and Innovation in Appalachia Wastewater Treatment Plant Force Main $700,000
Bland Ministry Center and Dental ClinicBland Ministry Dental Clinic $500,000
Dickenson CountyRed Onion Industrial Park Project Revision $500,000
New River Valley Regional CommissionNew River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority Planning Grant$354,000
Friends of Southwest VirginiaGateways to Southwest Virginia: Outdoor Economy Recreation Plan$300,000
Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center FoundationSouthwest Higher Education Center Foundation Regional Simulation Lab for Nursing and Allied Health$300,000
LENOWISCO PDCLENOWISCO InvestSWVA Initiative$234,000
‘Round the Mountain: SWVA’s Artisan NetworkSouthwest Virginia Artisan Gateway Project$100,000
Washington CountyMendota and Creeper Trail Broadband$100,000
The Crooked RoadCelebrating the Crooked Road$64,135
TOTAL:$7,352,135

“By funding targeted projects such as improved water systems, community centers and broadband access, we are diversifying and strengthening both the economy and the quality of life for those in Appalachia,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “We are actively fostering economic growth and signifying our unwavering commitment to the prosperity and resilience of the region.”

Virginia’s ARC region encompasses 25 counties and eight cities.

State Senator Todd Pillion provided the following statement on Youngkin’s recommendations:

“ARC has been a great funding partner, allowing us to pursue projects like this that enhance quality of life and strengthen our regional assets. Governor Youngkin recognizes the importance of these investments and how they would support our shared mission of making Virginia—especially Southwest Virginia—the best place to live, work, and raise a family.” 

According to Youngkin’s office, the ARC will finalize approval of the grants awards later in the year.