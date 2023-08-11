RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending multiple projects in Southwest Virginia for funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Youngkin is seeking $7.3 million in grants for 16 projects.

“ARC funding plays a pivotal role in empowering Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change,” Youngkin said in a release. “These projects will create new economic opportunities, build critical infrastructure and support community development across Appalachian communities that too often go underserved.”

The projects include:

Locality/Organization Project Name Award The Barter Foundation Barter Theatre Campus Renovation Phase 1 $700,000 Blue Grass Resource Center Highland Inn Revitalization $700,000 Lee County St. Charles Monarch Water Line Replacement $700,000 Lee County Western Lee Sewer System Wastewater Treatment Plant $700,000 Patrick County West Piedmont Planning District Commission West ARC/VATI 2023 Universal Broadband Project $700,000 Town of Stuart Downtown Revitalization $700,000 Wise County Center for Workforce and Innovation in Appalachia Wastewater Treatment Plant Force Main $700,000 Bland Ministry Center and Dental Clinic Bland Ministry Dental Clinic $500,000 Dickenson County Red Onion Industrial Park Project Revision $500,000 New River Valley Regional Commission New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority Planning Grant $354,000 Friends of Southwest Virginia Gateways to Southwest Virginia: Outdoor Economy Recreation Plan $300,000 Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Foundation Southwest Higher Education Center Foundation Regional Simulation Lab for Nursing and Allied Health $300,000 LENOWISCO PDC LENOWISCO InvestSWVA Initiative $234,000 ‘Round the Mountain: SWVA’s Artisan Network Southwest Virginia Artisan Gateway Project $100,000 Washington County Mendota and Creeper Trail Broadband $100,000 The Crooked Road Celebrating the Crooked Road $64,135 TOTAL: $7,352,135

“By funding targeted projects such as improved water systems, community centers and broadband access, we are diversifying and strengthening both the economy and the quality of life for those in Appalachia,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “We are actively fostering economic growth and signifying our unwavering commitment to the prosperity and resilience of the region.”

Virginia’s ARC region encompasses 25 counties and eight cities.

State Senator Todd Pillion provided the following statement on Youngkin’s recommendations:

“ARC has been a great funding partner, allowing us to pursue projects like this that enhance quality of life and strengthen our regional assets. Governor Youngkin recognizes the importance of these investments and how they would support our shared mission of making Virginia—especially Southwest Virginia—the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

According to Youngkin’s office, the ARC will finalize approval of the grants awards later in the year.