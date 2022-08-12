RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that U.S. and Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of former Del. Joe Johnson.
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Joseph Pickett Johnson, Jr.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 12th day of August 2022
Sincerely,
Glenn YoungkinGovernor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Smyth and Washington counties for nearly three decades. He retired in 2014.
Last week, Johnson died at the age of 90.