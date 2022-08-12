RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that U.S. and Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of former Del. Joe Johnson.

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Joseph Pickett Johnson, Jr.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 12th day of August 2022

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia