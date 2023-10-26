ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops in Abingdon on Thursday.

Youngkin started the day by touring Greendale Elementary School to witness its implementation of the “ALL IN VA” tutoring practices.

“To have a chance to see a school system embracing All-In Virginia, moving forward with intensive tutoring in the classrooms was so exciting,” Youngkin told News Channel 11.

After the tour, Youngkin participated in a roundtable with local leaders and education officials to discuss absenteeism and learning loss in communities through the “ALL IN VA” plan.

Youngkin is set to attend the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s groundbreaking ceremony later Thursday.