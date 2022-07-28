RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia.

Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a release. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

According to the governor’s office, declaring a state of emergency allows the state to mobilize and deploy resources and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.