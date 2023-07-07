RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed three Southwest Virginians to various state boards, including one to the Passenger Rail Authority.

Youngkin’s office announced the appointments Friday evening.

Beth Rhinehart, the president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, was appointed to the state Passenger Rail Authority. Her appointment comes amid an effort to expand Amtrak service to Bristol.

State Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon) said the governor’s appointment will benefit that effort.

“In 2021 I sponsored legislation to ensure that Southwest Virginia had representation on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority,” Pillion said in a statement. “I am thrilled that Governor Youngkin has appointed Beth Rhinehart of Bristol to serve on this entity which is responsible for the Commonwealth’s passenger rail network. By acting as a conduit for regional collaboration between Virginia and Tennessee, Beth has already been a champion for the cause of expanding passenger rail service to and through Bristol. This appointment is a big win for the entire region.”

The governor also appointed Debbie Kilgore of Gate City to the state Board of Education. Kilgore is a retired family and consumer science teacher and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America advisor at Gate City High School.

Youngkin also picked a Gate City resident, Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore, to serve on the Board of Conservation and Recreation.

Below is the full list of appointments announced Friday:

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

COMMONWEALTH

Reginald Burroughs, Project Manager for Clemency

EDUCATION

Emily Anne Gullickson, Deputy Secretary of Education

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

ART AND ARCHITECTURE REVIEW BOARD

Anca Lipan of Henrico, Studio Director / Architect, Baskervill

AGRICULTURE

BOARD OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES

Kailee Tkacz Buller of Alexandria, President & CEO, Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils

of Alexandria, President & CEO, Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils Raymond Keating of Norfolk, Head International Merchandiser, Perdue Agribusiness

EDUCATION

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Mashea M. Ashton of McLean, Founder and CEO, Digital Pioneers Academy Public Charter School

of McLean, Founder and CEO, Digital Pioneers Academy Public Charter School Debbie Kilgore of Gate City, retired Family and Consumer Science Teacher and FCCLA advisor, Gate City High School

of Gate City, retired Family and Consumer Science Teacher and FCCLA advisor, Gate City High School Dr. Amber Northern of Henrico County, Senior Vice-President for Research, Thomas B. Fordham Institute

STATE BOARD FOR COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Dr. Sasha Gong of Falls Church, Independent Journalist, Author, Scholar, and Filmmaker

of Falls Church, Independent Journalist, Author, Scholar, and Filmmaker Mark J. Hourigan of Richmond, CEO and Founder, Hourigan Group

of Richmond, CEO and Founder, Hourigan Group Wiley Johnson of Amherst County, President and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.

of Amherst County, President and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc. Michel Zajur of Midlothian, President and CEO, Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

FINANCE

ADVISORY COUNCIL OF REVENUE ESTIMATES

Jason Greene of Lynchburg, President and CEO, Delta Star, Inc

BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY

Nadia Rogers of Blacksburg, Professor of Practice and Director of the Master of Accounting and Information Systems Program, Virginia Tech

of Blacksburg, Professor of Practice and Director of the Master of Accounting and Information Systems Program, Virginia Tech Angela Rudolph-Wiseman of Frederick County, Principal, Rutherford & Johnson, P.C.

DEBT CAPACITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Harold “Chip” Hughey of Midlothian, Managing Director, Fixed Income, Truist Advisory Services, Inc.

VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY

Maria Tedesco of Richmond, President and Chief Operating Officer, Atlantic Union Bank

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY LOAN FUND AUTHORITY

Vanessa S. Rakestraw, PhD, of Henrico, retired policy analyst, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

BOARD OF MEDICINE

Dr. Rita Roy of Great Falls, CEO, the National Spine Health Foundation

RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL

Lesley McPhatter of Madison Heights, Renal Nutrition Manager, University of Virginia, Morrison Healthcare

STATE BOARD OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES

Dr. Varun Choudhary of Glen Allen, Chief Medical Officer, Talkspace

of Glen Allen, Chief Medical Officer, Talkspace Cindy Lamb of Stafford, Deputy Director Defense Technical Information Center, Department of Defense (retired); SMSGT, USAF (retired); former member, Stafford County Board of Supervisors

STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

Dr. Douglas K. Daniels of Manakin Sabot, President, Virginia Equine, PLLC

of Manakin Sabot, President, Virginia Equine, PLLC Dr. Melissa B. Nelson of Richmond, Physician, Summit Emotional Health

INDEPENDENT

CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE AND TUNNEL COMMISSIONS

George B. Clarke IV of Virginia Beach, President, M.E.B.

of Virginia Beach, President, M.E.B. Patrick Corbin, CPA of Chesapeake, President, Corbin & Company PC

LABOR

BOARD OF ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Troy Arnold of Richmond, Real Estate Investor

of Richmond, Real Estate Investor Kevin D. Shreiner, LS, PS, of Winchester, Professional Land Surveyor, President, VAS Shenandoah Chapter

of Winchester, Professional Land Surveyor, President, VAS Shenandoah Chapter Lou Spencer of Caret, Assistant Business Manager, Plumbers and Gasfitters UA Local 5

SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD

Kevin Battle of Chesterfield, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer, Boilermakers Local 45

of Chesterfield, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer, Boilermakers Local 45 Jeffrey Rowe of Newport News, Business Manager, IBEW Local Union 1340

VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Hobey Bauhan of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Federation

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

BOARD OF CONSERVATION AND RECREATION

Susan Allen of Virginia Beach, former First Lady of Virginia; Author; Consultant, SBA Concepts, LLC; community volunteer

of Virginia Beach, former First Lady of Virginia; Author; Consultant, SBA Concepts, LLC; community volunteer The Honorable Kyle Kilgore of Gate City, Commonwealth Attorney, Scott County

BOARD OF HISTORIC RESOURCES

Mary Pope M. Hutson of Sweet Briar, Interim President, Sweet Briar College

of Sweet Briar, Interim President, Sweet Briar College Martin Townes of Henrico, Deputy Butler, The Executive Mansion of Virginia

BOARD OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES

Marley A. “Woody” Woodall Jr. of Chesapeake, Retired Businessman

STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD

Kimberly Beamer of Roanoke, Attorney, Beamer Law, PLLC

SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION BOARD

Jason R. De La Cruz of Richmond, External Affairs Manager, Dominion Energy

of Richmond, External Affairs Manager, Dominion Energy John Schick of Louisa County, Farmer, Goldmine Creek Farm; Teacher, Louisa County Public Schools

TRANSPORTATION

VIRGINIA PASSENGER RAIL AUTHORITY

Sandy Bushue of Arlington, President/Owner, B&I Transportation Consulting, LLC

of Arlington, President/Owner, B&I Transportation Consulting, LLC Beth Rhinehart of Bristol, President and CEO, Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES

Robert Eisiminger of Fairfax Station, Business Consultant

of Fairfax Station, Business Consultant Vincent L. Griffith, RADM USN Ret. of Alexandria, President, Aerospace and MRO, Noble

of Alexandria, President, Aerospace and MRO, Noble Matthew Miller of Arlington, Chief of Staff, Congressman Ben Cline

JOINT LEADERSHIP COUCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS

Katherine Martinez of Arlington, Mid-Atlantic Region Manger, Travis Manion Foundation

VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL

Megan Oswald of Chesapeake, Executive Vice President, MVSEA

“I am pleased to welcome these new and highly qualified individuals to a host of Virginia boards,” Youngkin said in a release. “With their unique insights and notable career experiences, I look forward to working together to make Virginia the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”