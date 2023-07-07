RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed three Southwest Virginians to various state boards, including one to the Passenger Rail Authority.
Youngkin’s office announced the appointments Friday evening.
Beth Rhinehart, the president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, was appointed to the state Passenger Rail Authority. Her appointment comes amid an effort to expand Amtrak service to Bristol.
State Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon) said the governor’s appointment will benefit that effort.
“In 2021 I sponsored legislation to ensure that Southwest Virginia had representation on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority,” Pillion said in a statement. “I am thrilled that Governor Youngkin has appointed Beth Rhinehart of Bristol to serve on this entity which is responsible for the Commonwealth’s passenger rail network. By acting as a conduit for regional collaboration between Virginia and Tennessee, Beth has already been a champion for the cause of expanding passenger rail service to and through Bristol. This appointment is a big win for the entire region.”
The governor also appointed Debbie Kilgore of Gate City to the state Board of Education. Kilgore is a retired family and consumer science teacher and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America advisor at Gate City High School.
Youngkin also picked a Gate City resident, Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore, to serve on the Board of Conservation and Recreation.
Below is the full list of appointments announced Friday:
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
COMMONWEALTH
- Reginald Burroughs, Project Manager for Clemency
EDUCATION
- Emily Anne Gullickson, Deputy Secretary of Education
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
ART AND ARCHITECTURE REVIEW BOARD
- Anca Lipan of Henrico, Studio Director / Architect, Baskervill
AGRICULTURE
BOARD OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES
- Kailee Tkacz Buller of Alexandria, President & CEO, Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils
- Raymond Keating of Norfolk, Head International Merchandiser, Perdue Agribusiness
EDUCATION
BOARD OF EDUCATION
- Mashea M. Ashton of McLean, Founder and CEO, Digital Pioneers Academy Public Charter School
- Debbie Kilgore of Gate City, retired Family and Consumer Science Teacher and FCCLA advisor, Gate City High School
- Dr. Amber Northern of Henrico County, Senior Vice-President for Research, Thomas B. Fordham Institute
STATE BOARD FOR COMMUNITY COLLEGES
- Dr. Sasha Gong of Falls Church, Independent Journalist, Author, Scholar, and Filmmaker
- Mark J. Hourigan of Richmond, CEO and Founder, Hourigan Group
- Wiley Johnson of Amherst County, President and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.
- Michel Zajur of Midlothian, President and CEO, Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
FINANCE
ADVISORY COUNCIL OF REVENUE ESTIMATES
- Jason Greene of Lynchburg, President and CEO, Delta Star, Inc
BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY
- Nadia Rogers of Blacksburg, Professor of Practice and Director of the Master of Accounting and Information Systems Program, Virginia Tech
- Angela Rudolph-Wiseman of Frederick County, Principal, Rutherford & Johnson, P.C.
DEBT CAPACITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
- Harold “Chip” Hughey of Midlothian, Managing Director, Fixed Income, Truist Advisory Services, Inc.
VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY
- Maria Tedesco of Richmond, President and Chief Operating Officer, Atlantic Union Bank
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY LOAN FUND AUTHORITY
- Vanessa S. Rakestraw, PhD, of Henrico, retired policy analyst, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
BOARD OF MEDICINE
- Dr. Rita Roy of Great Falls, CEO, the National Spine Health Foundation
RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL
- Lesley McPhatter of Madison Heights, Renal Nutrition Manager, University of Virginia, Morrison Healthcare
STATE BOARD OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES
- Dr. Varun Choudhary of Glen Allen, Chief Medical Officer, Talkspace
- Cindy Lamb of Stafford, Deputy Director Defense Technical Information Center, Department of Defense (retired); SMSGT, USAF (retired); former member, Stafford County Board of Supervisors
STATE BOARD OF HEALTH
- Dr. Douglas K. Daniels of Manakin Sabot, President, Virginia Equine, PLLC
- Dr. Melissa B. Nelson of Richmond, Physician, Summit Emotional Health
INDEPENDENT
CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE AND TUNNEL COMMISSIONS
- George B. Clarke IV of Virginia Beach, President, M.E.B.
- Patrick Corbin, CPA of Chesapeake, President, Corbin & Company PC
LABOR
BOARD OF ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS
- Troy Arnold of Richmond, Real Estate Investor
- Kevin D. Shreiner, LS, PS, of Winchester, Professional Land Surveyor, President, VAS Shenandoah Chapter
- Lou Spencer of Caret, Assistant Business Manager, Plumbers and Gasfitters UA Local 5
SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD
- Kevin Battle of Chesterfield, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer, Boilermakers Local 45
- Jeffrey Rowe of Newport News, Business Manager, IBEW Local Union 1340
VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- Hobey Bauhan of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Federation
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
BOARD OF CONSERVATION AND RECREATION
- Susan Allen of Virginia Beach, former First Lady of Virginia; Author; Consultant, SBA Concepts, LLC; community volunteer
- The Honorable Kyle Kilgore of Gate City, Commonwealth Attorney, Scott County
BOARD OF HISTORIC RESOURCES
- Mary Pope M. Hutson of Sweet Briar, Interim President, Sweet Briar College
- Martin Townes of Henrico, Deputy Butler, The Executive Mansion of Virginia
BOARD OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES
- Marley A. “Woody” Woodall Jr. of Chesapeake, Retired Businessman
STATE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD
- Kimberly Beamer of Roanoke, Attorney, Beamer Law, PLLC
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION BOARD
- Jason R. De La Cruz of Richmond, External Affairs Manager, Dominion Energy
- John Schick of Louisa County, Farmer, Goldmine Creek Farm; Teacher, Louisa County Public Schools
TRANSPORTATION
VIRGINIA PASSENGER RAIL AUTHORITY
- Sandy Bushue of Arlington, President/Owner, B&I Transportation Consulting, LLC
- Beth Rhinehart of Bristol, President and CEO, Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES
- Robert Eisiminger of Fairfax Station, Business Consultant
- Vincent L. Griffith, RADM USN Ret. of Alexandria, President, Aerospace and MRO, Noble
- Matthew Miller of Arlington, Chief of Staff, Congressman Ben Cline
JOINT LEADERSHIP COUCIL OF VETERANS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS
- Katherine Martinez of Arlington, Mid-Atlantic Region Manger, Travis Manion Foundation
VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Megan Oswald of Chesapeake, Executive Vice President, MVSEA
“I am pleased to welcome these new and highly qualified individuals to a host of Virginia boards,” Youngkin said in a release. “With their unique insights and notable career experiences, I look forward to working together to make Virginia the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”