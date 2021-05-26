Young Tri-Cities musician holds benefit concert to raise money for child battling cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A young Tri-Cities musician put on a benefit concert Wednesday to raise money for a local child who is battling cancer.

Singer Lynnae Moon’s performance at Barrel House in Jonesborough was to benefit 6-year-old Cash Hicks, who has neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system.

Cash was diagnosed with cancer when he was two years old.

While he wasn’t able to attend Tuesday’s event, Cash did get to watch via Facetime.

Money raised will go toward medical expenses and travel expenses to and from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“Regardless of what his scans show next month, he will still have a total of 12 rounds of chemotherapy at the very least, so we are looking at at least nine rounds of treatment,” Cash’s mom, Katie Hicks said. “But so far, he’s tolerated it like a champ, like he always has, and just keeps on going with whatever he needs to do.”

Katie Hicks said her son is feeling well but is staying away from crowds. He will be celebrating his seventh birthday this Friday.