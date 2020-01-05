Young swimmers splashing into the new year in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Young swimmers splashed into the new year by ‘glowing swimming’ at the Kingsport Aquatic Center (KAC) Saturday evening.

This was the center’s third annual “Let’s Glow Swimming Party.”

Ages 9 to 14 were invited to celebrate the start of 2020.

The lights were dimmed, the pool was filled with glow sticks of all shapes and sizes and kids played on inflatables while their favorite music played over the loudspeakers.

The community doesn’t have a whole lot of events for kids for new years, so we wanted to create an event for kids to come out and ring in the new year,” Kingsport Aquatic Center Operations supervisor Jessie Charlton said.

Supervision was provided by the KAC staff, and parents were welcomed to drop kids off or relax in the lobby. A total of 45 lifeguards were on hand for the kids-only party.

More than 150 young swimmers took part in the event.