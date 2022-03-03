JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As we enter March, Young Professionals of Johnson City is offering more opportunities for people to network and give back to their community.

YP of Johnson City is made up of professionals aged 21 to 40 looking to grow personally and professionally.

“Whether that’s new students, recent grads, if you’re already, you know, pretty advanced in your career, we’re open to everyone,” said McKenzie Templeton, Director of Young Professional Development. “We’re trying to make sure that we offer a variety of experiences and opportunities. So anything from events to networking that is going to impact all of those people.”

It may be called Young Professionals, but the goals extend past business.

Templeton said they will be holding 3 to 5 events monthly offering everything from professional development to community service to networking.

“So we’ve got a lot of people moving here, right now, we want to make sure that when they get here that they get plugged in both socially and professionally,” said Templeton. “So making sure that they’re making business connections just as much as they are making friends and getting to know about the region.”

As they gain traction, they’re seeking feedback from their members on how to shape the organization.

“We’ll have speakers come in and do panels on a variety of topics,” said Templeton. “The topics are all chosen by the members. So we want to make sure that if you are putting into this organization that you’re getting out just as much.”

Sarah Sims is a Johnson City native but said joining has opened her eyes to what’s available in Johnson City.

“Sometimes you can get plugged into your same circle and kind of not branch out of that,” said Sims. “The chamber and young professionals have done an amazing job of really connecting me with all of the opportunities in Johnson City all of the various businesses and services that I didn’t even know existed.”

Sims said she’s excited to network, but also take part in community service.

“To be able to give back and really help out a local organization is both rewarding and an opportunity to you know, meet new people, make friends and do some good in the area,” said Sims.

Young Professionals is hosting a lunch and learn with ETSU Research Corporation CEO David Golden Thursday, March 3 from 12 to 1 pm at the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.

They are now requiring membership to attend events, but people are welcome to attend one event to try out the organization before joining.

For more information on joining or events visit the YP of Johnson City Facebook page.