ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Youth Business Fair returned to the Covered Bridge Days festival on Sunday, where some young entrepreneurs were able to sell their products and learn about running a business.

Kids, tweens and teens from ages 7-18 were able to apply to be a vendor at the event, which aims to support and promote budding entrepreneurs in the area.

Special events coordinator for Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Kelly Kitchens told News Channel 11 that the kids have worked for months preparing, and they get to keep 100% of their profits.

“We allow the public to come shop their booths,” she said. “We’ve got everything from arts and crafts to bakery items. And these guys get to keep 100% of what they make, which is really exciting for them.”











Photo: WJHL

Kitchens said what helps make this business fair so special and rewarding for the kids is the massive support from the community.

“It’s just so impressive to see how creative these guys are, how much that they have learned in the process of starting their businesses and getting to watch them make money. So, as you can tell, we’ve got a lot of support from the community. They love coming out and seeing these guys really shine like this.”

Along with a full market day of youth vendors, an awards ceremony took place afterward that recognized the standout businesses.