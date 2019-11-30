Young Entrepreneurs featured in Jonesborough for Small Business Saturday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL)- Local businesses all over the Tri- Cities are asking shoppers to shop small this Saturday for nation wide “Small Business Saturday.”

The Mill Spring Makers Market in Downtown Jonesborough is hosting young entrepreneurs and giving them a place to display and sell their crafts.

Sydney Morgan and Sam McKinney aren’t wasting any time trying to figure out how they’re going to earn and save money.

“I started selling dog treats because I needed to earn some money for Christmas presents and they’re healthier for dogs and cheaper than store bought ones,” said Morgan.

They make their homemade dog treats in their family kitchen, usually selling them door to door.

“This is only the second time I’ve sold them somewhere but I usually just go around the neighborhood and sell them,” explains Morgan.

“They’re the smallest of businesses. So we thought it would be fun to have little entrepreneurs and to promote them,” said the owner of Mill Spring Makers Market, Melinda Copp.

Sophia Copp is the daughter of Melinda, and Sophia says she usually sells her items at her school.

“I make scrunches, zipper bags, and I do water color. My grandmother taught me how to sew and from there I just kind of liked it and it was really fun. I actually sold them in 6th grade and made 40 dollars,” said Sophia.

Melinda Copp says that her business is helping other small businesses around the area.

“It’s kind of neat how our business works because we’re actually home to about 50 other businesses. So when you’re supporting our small business, you’re actually supporting some of our local neighbors that are right here within a ten mile radius,” she said.

Madison Grant is 15 years old and a student at University School.

She owns Joyfull Designs Co. and displayed her items at the young entrepreneurs pop up at Mill Spring Makers Market.

She makes scrunchies, necklaces, bracelets, headbands, canvases, and watercolors, and She sells her items on Etsy.

All four young entrepreneurs say they are grateful for the opportunity to sell their items and are hoping their small businesses will inspire other people their age.

“I think its a great way for just young vendors to just come and show off all their stuff,” said Sam McKinney.

“It’s really good for young makers to be entrepreneurs so when they get older they can have their own jobs and do what they would like,” said Sophia Copp.

Small Business Saturday is a way for business to push costumers to spend their dollars locally the Saturday after Thanksgiving and year round.