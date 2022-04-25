SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a black bear cub was discovered with multiple injuries on a farm in Sullivan County, wildlife workers had no choice but to put him down.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), a resident of Sullivan County called in a bear on their property along Denton Valley Road. The caller told dispatch that they had seen an injured bear cub outside of their barn. When a TWRA officer arrived on the scene, the animal had entered the barn.

TWRA public information officer Matthew Cameron said the bear appeared to have difficulty walking and was very thin. Once the animal was tranquilized and handed over to the staff of the Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) of Townsend, Tennessee, the young male was transported to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in Johnson County.

When they got there, they found out that the cub had sustained multiple injuries in the past. Three of his legs had been broken, with two of them healed. The animal, named Caledon Bear by ABR staff, weighed in at 29 pounds, according to a post from the organization.

Caledon’s injuries looked to be from a car crash, the post said, and UT vets determined that the best course of action was to put him down.

“Though he never made it to the ABR facility, he was one of ‘ours’, and we named him Caledon Bear, a short form of Caledonia, the old Latin name for Scotland,” ABR staff wrote in the post. “It can also mean ‘Tough People’ and though we didn’t know Caledon, he must have been very tough to have survived for as long as he did.”

Cameron said it’s rare to see a young bear in such bad shape. In the 8-year career of responding officer Ryan Rosier, he’s only had to take two yearling cubs to the ABR. One came from Sullivan County and one came from Johnson County. Both were malnourished and injured by the time the TWRA picked them up, and neither survived.

“There’s no mandate to contact TWRA if/when a wild animal including a bear is hit,” Cameron said. “The only requirement we have is that a law enforcement officer needs to be notified if a big game animal, including a bear, is to be kept for food. It’s hard to say if the bear would have survived if it could have been transported to ABR sooner, but it’s possible.”