‘You should really get it, it’s worth it’: Tri-Cities girls receive vaccine on first day of eligibility

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As soon as the federal government approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up, some Tri-Cities families lined up to get their shot.

News Channel 11 spoke to a pair of young friends who went and got their shots together on the first day of eligibility.

Turner Nguyen and Elise Boyd, both 13, jumped at the chance to get their Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday, just hours after the CDC approved the emergency use of the shot for children over the age of 12.

Shortly after the CDC endorsed the vaccine, Ballad Health announced it would immediately begin vaccinating children in the now-expanded eligibility group.

The girls take part in virtual learning together and were part of the same pod during the pandemic.

“It was really fun because we’ve gotten closer over the pandemic,” said Turner Nguyen.

The girls say they’re excited some kids can now get their shot.

“Kids can still have their freedom, but still be fully vaccinated and still be safe with other people too,” said Elise Boyd.

Their moms say the vaccine was important for their families.

“Knowing that soon maybe we’ll have some freedoms and some relief that we haven’t had for the last year, year and half,” Tricia Nguyen, Turner’s mother, said.

“Knowing the research behind the vaccine, we felt comfortable doing it and knew that was safer for our family than risking her getting COVID,” said Ani Boyd, Elise’s mother.

Elise and Turner encouraged their peers and their families who are considering getting the vaccine to do so.

“You should definitely do it,” Elise Boyd said.

“You should really get it, it’s worth it,” Turner Nguyen said.

Both girls say they haven’t experienced any symptoms beyond sore arms.

A Ballad Health spokesperson told News Channel 11 on Thursday morning that 40 children between the ages of 12 and 15 received their vaccines Wednesday at the Johnson City and Kingsport community vaccination centers.