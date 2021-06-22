You may hear extra noise coming from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant this weekend. Here’s why.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents living near the Holston Army Ammunition Plant may hear noise coming from the plant this weekend.

The plant will conduct a one-time self-cleaning of a new natural gas steam facility on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People near the plant may hear increased noise from steam blows or see condensation.

The plant says the self-cleaning will take place during the daylight hours of this weekend in order to limit any impacts of any additional noise.

The self-cleaning is one of the final steps in bringing the plant’s new natural gas facility online, which will replace the plant’s current coal-fired power plant.

