WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Depending on location in Washington County, Tennessee, broadband internet might not be an option for a number of residents. However, BrightRidge and the Washington County Commission are looking to change that in the near future.

At a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday night, the commission approved a $2.64 million payment, which will match a BrightRidge investment, in order to help secure a $6.17 million state broadband grant.

According to a BrightRidge presentation last month, the grant would help fund an additional 230 miles of fiber construction.

“Over 5,620 homes are going to be served by this fiber internet,” Washington County commissioner Kent Harris said Friday.

BrightRidge estimates that about 17,000 additional Washington County residents will gain access to high-speed internet.

“I think at this point in 2022, you have to have it,” Harris said. “You have to be connected.”

Washington County resident Matt Martin is fortunate enough to have internet access in his home, but his situation is far from ideal.

“Since I work from home, sometimes we have to pick,” he said. “Either my wife streaming something on TV or my kid watching TV or me working. So, there are times when it slows down.”

Harris knows this grant would fund is more than a means for area residents to surf the web or stream their favorite shows. He and Martin feel it could be a major step towards creating a happier and healthier community.

“There was a man last night at our meeting, talked about his wife having to travel all the way to Knoxville because they didn’t have access to do telehealth from home,” Harris said.

“If you have somebody elderly that lives out here that has a choice between doing a telehealth visit with a doctor to see if it’s something they should come in for versus driving 25 or 30 minutes to go to the doctor or hospital – I think that’s a big deal,” Martin said.

The increased service area would also be a huge boost for the educational well-being of the county.

“A lot of kids that were having to do their homework – many of them had to ride down to McDonald’s and park in the parking lot to do homework back when we were – when the schools were shut down because of COVID,” Harris said.

“Like you say, it’s essential,” he said. “People have to have it.”

Harris says anyone that has been surveyed recently about the potential to receive broadband will be in the range of the fiber network.

“Some people [BrightRidge] said could see it as early as six months from the time this is approved, which is going to be coming up probably March or April it looks like,” Harris added. “Some may be as long as 16 months.”