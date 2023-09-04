KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium hosted a “Yoga Hike” on Labor Day Monday, giving community members a unique and exciting exercise opportunity.

Organizers of the program said participants take part in a group hike, stopping to use the trail’s bridges as spots to learn standing yoga poses that focus on isometric core work.

Yoga coordinator Monica Case-Harman told News Channel 11 that a lot of useful information is passed along during the activity, like how to support your spine while you hike or walk, in general.

“We are doing a yoga hike which encompasses standing poses that emphasize eccentric isometric and concentric muscle contraction,” she said. “So, all three types of muscle contractions in those standing poses, as well as hiking for the cardiovascular benefits of hiking. We also talk about how to appropriately walk with a supported spine, issues like that.”

According to Bays Mountain Park, the hike is 1.7 miles out and back on the Lakeside Trail, which takes around 70 minutes to complete including stops for yoga. The participation fee is $6 and registration can be done on Kingsport’s website. The next Yoga Hike takes place on Oct. 9 for a themed “Fall Hike.”