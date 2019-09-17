YMCA of Bristol reopens with new upgraded facilities, new programs

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The gym opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday where the community got the chance to see some of those facility upgrades.

Those upgrades include new equipment, cardio machines and a new studio of classes.

That includes the first of its kind drowning prevention program for infants and toddlers called “Float 4 Life.”

CEO Rick Matthews says the facility is as up to date as it gets.

“here is not a bigger Y in the country that has anything different or more cutting edge than this Y right now,” Matthews said. “So we really went from a small town Y to really elevate what we’re able to do to serve our community deeper and wider.”

The YMCA of Bristol also added a health and wellness coach and a team of certified personal trainers.