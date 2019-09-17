YMCA of Bristol reopens with new upgraded facilities, new programs

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The gym opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday where the community got the chance to see some of those facility upgrades.

Those upgrades include new equipment, cardio machines and a new studio of classes.

That includes the first of its kind drowning prevention program for infants and toddlers called “Float 4 Life.”

CEO Rick Matthews says the facility is as up to date as it gets.

“here is not a bigger Y in the country that has anything different or more cutting edge than this Y right now,” Matthews said. “So we really went from a small town Y to really elevate what we’re able to do to serve our community deeper and wider.”

The YMCA of Bristol also added a health and wellness coach and a team of certified personal trainers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss