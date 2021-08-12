Yancey County authorities issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old man with health issues

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – Authorities are seeking a missing 70-year-old man from Yancey County, North Carolina.

According to a release from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, Rothie “Dean” Ayers, 70, was last seen on Tuesday, August 10.

Ayers is from the Green Mountain area and was last seen leaving the VA Hospital in Buncombe County around 11:30 a.m Tuesday. He did not return home after leaving the VA.

Ayers was seen leaving in a 2004 red Chevrolet Tracker.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ayers has diabetes and other health issues.

Anyone who with information about Ayer’s whereabouts is asked to call YCSO at 828-682-2124.