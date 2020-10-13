Yamato Japanese Steakhouse reopens after Publix construction causes temporary closure

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant has reopened following a closure due to ongoing construction.

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood held a grand reopening Monday.

The restaurant closed in August due to construction beginning on a new Publix to be located at the former Food City location along West Market Street and State of Franklin.

Now they are back open at a new location just across the parking lot within the same shopping center.

“People kept going to our Facebook and asking ‘when are you going to open?’ We just keep telling them because of the COVID-19, we have a lot of unexpected delays and that is why. Finally, we finally push everything through and I’m so excited,” said owner Siu Lam.

There has not been an opening date or construction timeline announced for the new Publix.