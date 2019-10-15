Wytheville issues boil water notice

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Wytheville has issued a boil water advisory for some customers.

The town says the advisory was issued as a precaution after some pipelines went dry while a leak was being repaired on 10th Street.

Customers in the affected area should boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming it, according to town officials.

Click to enlarge map.

The affected area includes: East & West Pine, East & West Spiller, West Reservoir, West Lee Highway, East & West Monroe, East & West Main, East & West Spring, East & West Franklin, East & West Washington, West Union, East & West Jefferson, East & West Lexington, East & West Marshall, Lewis, East & West Railroad, South Fourth, Country Club Estates, US South 21, West Jackson bordered by Grayson Road and Chapman Road at the Town of Wytheville Waterworks and areas south of Pine Ridge.

The town believes the problem will be resolved by Thursday, October 17.

For more information, call (276) 223-3333.