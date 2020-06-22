Wythe County Sheriff’s Office: 19-year-old killed in Sunday night shooting

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting that occurred at a convenience store in Wythe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a release from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Spirit Convenience Store in the 6800 block of West Lee Highway just before midnight on Sunday.

Deputies found Matthew Blake King, 19, of Rural Retreat, already deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses of the shooting told deputies the suspect had fled on foot.

The release says the suspect was found close to the scene and taken into custody.

The suspect is a juvenile, according to the release.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.