WXBQ’s Morning team takes home high honors from Country Music Awards

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Many country music fans in the Tri-Cities commute while listening to WXBQ’s Morning Air show, and their loyalty has landed the team one of radio’s highest honors.

Personalities Steve, Ben, and Nikki provide updates on current events, insight into the country music world’s happenings, and plenty of laughs all morning long.

Earlier this year, the morning show team won an ACM award for their work over the airwaves, which is a high honor. However, in recent weeks, they were notified of their nomination for a CMA for “Personality of the Year”, something Co-Host Nikki Thomas told News Channel 11 is one of the highest honors you can achieve in the radio world.

“This is the biggest award you can get in radio. This is it, this is the one. If you work in country radio, this is what you strive for and I’m really happy about that,” said Thomas.

The trio was notified via email that if they were the winners, officials would call soon to break the news. Thomas said it was a waiting game, and she finally gave up and went about her day until she heard a commotion coming from the booth.

Thomas said her team had not only answered a call stating they had won ‘Small Market Radio Personality of the Year’ but the call happened to be from country artist Carly Pierce.

Pierce won ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ at Thursday’s award ceremonies and is a big name in the industry. She was able to break the news to one of her favorite stations.

“She (Pierce) told me WXBQ was one of her favorite stations and she was serious, I couldn’t believe it,” said Thomas.

The trio spent the week in Nashville exploring the city and even hanging out at country superstar Jason Aldean’s house prior to the ceremony.

This is the first time they’ve ever won personality of the year, and Thomas said it wouldn’t have been possible without their loyal listeners.

“It means the world to us, that’s what it’s all about, it’s why we do what we do. To be able to represent the Tri-Cities on this level, it’s very humbling,” said Thomas.