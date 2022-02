(WJHL) — Tri-Cities country music station WXBQ has added yet another award to its trophy case.

The station was recognized as this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards small market radio station of the year.

This marked the second straight year the station had been nominated.

WXBQ’s “Morning Air Show” earned ACM and CMA awards last year.

The 57th ACM Awards will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video on March 7.