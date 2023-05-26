BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – History enthusiasts and aircraft fans will have the chance to see rare planes and even ride in WWII-era bombers at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI).

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour features aircraft like the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” as well as B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lili.” The tour will be at TRI from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition to the bombers, there will be an assortment of aircraft that visitors can view up close and tour. Rides in some of the aircraft can also be purchased, according to a release from TRI.

The event is open to anyone who wishes to visit. Passes are $20 for adults and $10 for children 11-17. Children 10 and under may enter for free.

Rides in several aircraft are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights in the bombers will be available Saturday and Sunday during the morning hours. The bomber cockpits can be toured Friday and after flights are done on Saturday and Sunday.

Rides can be booked in advance online.