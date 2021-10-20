Jonesborough shooting suspect arrested; to appear in court Wednesday, officials say

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The suspect of a shooting that happened on Oct. 5 in the South Central community was arrested Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Washington County Detention’s Center.

Brantley Freshour, 24, is facing several charges, including evading arrest and aggravated assault.

These charges stem from an Oct. 5 shooting at a residence on Ted Brown Road.

Freshour will appear for his arraignment at Washington County General Sessions Court. He’s being held on a $51,000 bond.