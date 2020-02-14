WSCO: Phone scam targeting registered sex offenders circulating in Washington Co., TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A phone scam targeting registered sex offenders has been reported multiple times in Washington County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves someone calling a registered sex offender and impersonating a law enforcement officer from a local agency.

The scammer then informs the individual that they are no longer compliant and must make a payment to prevent a warrant for an arrest from being issued.

WSCO says the scammer will instruct the person called to go to the store and buy pre-paid money cards and then make a payment over the phone.

WSCO reminds residents that they will never solicit payments over the phone and urge residents to never give out information or make payments over the phone for reasons like this.

For more information on scams and how to identify them, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website by clicking here.