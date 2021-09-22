WCSO: Former detention officer charged with assault, misconduct following internal investigation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former detention officer with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was arrested following an internal investigation, according to a release on Wednesday.

Brandon R. Ramsey, 29, of Johnson City, was charged with one count of assault with bodily injury and one count of official misconduct following the undated incident.

Interim Sheriff Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen requested the Criminal Investigations Division launch an internal investigation after other officers witnessed the assault and reported it, the release said.

Ramsey was “subsequently terminated” after the investigation found that he had “violated departmental policy.”

The findings were presented to a Washington County Grand Jury in August, and Ramsey turned himself in on Sept. 15 before paying his $3,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in criminal court “later this year,” the release said.

No further details have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.