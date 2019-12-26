Wrong-way drivers cause fatal crashes over the holidays

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The past week has been deadly on Tri-Cities roads. Five crashes claimed the lives of eight people.

Three of those crashes were the result of drivers traveling the wrong way.

“That’s an officer’s worst nightmare, or any motorist for that matter, when someone is coming at you head-on on the interstate at those kind of speeds,” said Sgt. Nathan Hall of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Hall said your best bet when seeing a wrong-way driver is defensive driving or avoiding the collision by whatever means necessary.

Hall said there are a number of factors troopers look for in cases like these.

“Was that person impaired? Then you have maybe an elderly subject that was confused, or maybe you had some people that couldn’t see at night very well and they got confused on the interstate trying to travel,” Hall said.

Sgt. Hall says the crash investigations involving wrong-way drivers through Christmas are still pending while they await the results of blood tests.

He said if you spot a wrong-way driver, call 911 as soon as possible so officers can respond.

“Please slow down, please drive safe,” said Hall. “Please don’t drive impaired, that’s the number one thing that’s preventable.”

Sgt. Hall said the Tennessee Highway Patrol expects roads to be jam-packed through New Year’s Eve.