UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel.

The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details have been released.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: According to Officer Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department, four vehicles were involved in the wreck and two people have been transferred to area hospitals for treatment. A tractor-trailer is still smoldering on the scene and traffic is still congested.

TDOT currently has detours in place, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible. The southbound lane is completely closed and the northbound lane is open, but ‘extremely slow’ according to Officer Patton.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A wreck has temporarily closed both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Interstate 81, Airport Parkway in Kingsport, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

As of 1:00 p.m. KPD says that responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision and a vehicle fire on I-81 at mile marker 63.







Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible to avoid congestion or delays. Those already in the area are advised to use caution, be patient and obey traffic instructions.