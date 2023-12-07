GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The sixth-annual Wreaths of Remembrance ceremony took place at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery Thursday.

“It’s become just an annual way of recognizing sacrifice,” said George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. “Today, there is an anniversary of Pearl Harbor, so it has an extra meaning for those veterans and lots of group members that are here placing wreaths.”

More than 2,000 wreaths were placed on each of the gravestones in the cemetery. Family, friends and Junior ROTC students came out to honor veterans and those who gave their lives in service.

“It’s endless, it’s happiness, sadness, camaraderie, being part of the military and being part of something that’s bigger than oneself,” said retired U.S. Air Force Sergeant Cristian Hammaren. “It’s hard to capture that feeling, but it’s definitely a great honor and pleasure to be here.”

The event not only honors veterans but also supports their families.

“When families are missing their loved ones, what better way and time of year to come and remember those who have served their country and gave all and sacrificed? Because the families are important, too,” Hammaren said.

Hammaren said it was a heartwarming moment for him.

“To watch them salute and present to present the wreath to each individual,” said Hammaren. “We have been given the freedoms, the ability to walk freely, and enjoy those liberties. So to remember that and to be honored is the best way to say thank you and to remember our past.”

Event organizers will also hold a Day of Dedication ceremony at the Andrew Johnson Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.