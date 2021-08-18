Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit appears in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nationwide mobile education exhibit to teach those about the honor and sacrifice of military veterans made a stop Wednesday in the Tri-Cities.

The Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit appeared at the Johnson City Mall in front of the JC Penney store, and the exhibit featured a 48-foot mobile museum that allowed visitors the opportunity to explore, honor fallen veterans and learn more about the Wreaths Across America program.

According to Wreaths Across America, their mission is to remember, honor and teach about those who are currently serving in the military or those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The mobile exhibit allows for Wreaths Across America to teach current and future generations along with local communities about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s military.

News Channel 11 learned that several members of the Cherokee High School JROTC appeared at the exhibit Wednesday. The high school military program raises money for Wreaths Across America and helped to raise $10,000 last year.