JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An organization that hopes to place Christmas wreaths on the graves of every veteran held a fundraising event in Johnson City Wednesday.

Wreaths Across America lays thousands of wreaths on veteran graves each Christmas, and in 2022, a majority of the graves in Mountain Home Cemetery were covered.

On Wednesday, Wreaths Across America was at Eggs Up Grill at the Mall at Johnson City. Eggs Up Grill gave 10% of every purchase to the organization to help pay for the wreaths.

Mountain Home is the final resting place of more than 17,400 veterans, and the goal is to place a wreath on each grave this coming Christmas. Each wreath costs about $17.

“With 17,400, if we were to pay for them individually, it would be over $300,000,” said Deborah Deegan, local coordinator for Wreaths Across America. “So these fundraising events are very vital and very important to us.”

Wreaths Across America accepts donations online as well and is always seeking volunteers.