Wreath laying ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A wreath laying ceremony was held to pay tribute to area Vietnam War veterans Monday in Johnson City, according to a press release.

The ceremony, held at Mountain Home National Cemetery was a part of an annual effort alongside 11,000 other sites to remember Vietnam War veterans.

“Mountain Home National Cemetery honors Veterans and their eligible family members with a

final resting place in a national shrine and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and

sacrifice to our Nation,” the release said. “Mountain Home National Cemetery is the final resting place of 3,877 Vietnam era Veterans.”

For more information on VA burial benefits, click here.