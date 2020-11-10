Wreath laying ceremony held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A private wreath laying ceremony was held Tuesday in honor of local veterans at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The cemetery invites the public to visit during the Veterans Day week and to abide by CDC guidelines during visits.

Mountain Home also says the Veterans’ Legacy Memorial website is a good alternative to in-person visits. The VLM site allows visitors to find memorial profiles for interred veterans where tribute messages and stories can be shared.

To locate a grave at any National Cemetery that is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, click here.

Public restrooms at Mountain Home National Cemetery will be open for visitors, but the Public Information Center will remain closed.

The cemetery hopes to hold a traditional ceremony for Veterans Day in 2021.