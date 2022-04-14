KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In March, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would limit the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for insured diabetics to $35.

A report by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 20% of those with private insurance taking insulin would save money if the bill is enacted.

The Democrat-sponsored bill passed but did not gain many votes from local Republican lawmakers, including Representative Morgan Griffith of Southwest Virginia.

“So I voted against this bill,” he told News Channel 11.

It is important to note that the bill did not provide for the base cost of a vial or bottle of insulin to cost only $35 for someone who has health insurance. Instead, it would lower out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter after insurance deductibles.

This did not sit well with Griffith.

“There are a lot of things that we can do to bring down the cost of all medications. We should be doing something on insulin. It’s the most offensive of the high-priced medicines out there because the gentleman who came up with it sold his patent for $1 back in the 1930s because he knew it was gonna save hundreds of thousands of lives,” he said.

Rep. Morgan Griffith voted against a bill that would limit the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for insured diabetics to $35. His reason: it would only increase the price elsewhere, namely insurance premiums.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/65tZGixvqV — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) April 14, 2022

He explained that he believes the Democratic proposal is “outrageous.”

“That being said, the Democratic proposal actually may cause increases down the road in the cost of insulin because what will happen is, and it’s indirect, so they’ll hide it, it’ll make your insurance go up. It’ll make the cost of the insurance go up because now the insurance company has to accept the rest of that what we really ought to be working on as the base price,” he argued.

Griffith said he hopes to fight for transparency from organizations that have something to do with insulin in any way. This would include drug manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) and insurance companies.

“That’s what we need to be tackling – the whole system – not just one particularly egregious cost on a medication. We need to tackle the whole system, fix the whole system, and not push the costs off to where you don’t see it, but it raises the cost of everybody’s insurance,” he said.

Zoë Jackson is a 14-year-old diabetic patient who lives in Kingsport. Her mom, Mallori, is an advocate to get the cost of insulin lowered.

Zoë Jackson was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2016, and has kept up her active lifestyle. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

The Jackson family. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

Zoë Jackson was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2016, and has kept up her active lifestyle. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

Zoë Jackson was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2016, and has kept up her active lifestyle. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

Zoë Jackson was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2016, and has kept up her active lifestyle. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

Jackson said she hopes for any kind of financial help for people who require insulin to survive, like her daughter, and that raising insurance premiums for the majority to help a minority is a great idea.

“I wouldn’t mind if it went up for any medication that people need to live that’s overpriced. The problem is the companies need to be held accountable,” she said.

When Zoë was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2016, the Jackson family had to make many adjustments.

“The thing that people used to tell me when she was diagnosed was ‘it’s gonna become your new normal,’ but I hated that. I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear this,’ but it’s really true,” Jackson said.

A representation of a month’s worth of insulin and how much it costs. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

A representation of what some of the medical expenses cover. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

In the middle of the night, Zoë Jackson’s insulin pump failed and she had to be rushed to the hospital when her body was denied insulin. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

She explained that she had to learn a set of skills she’d never thought she’d need, and she had to toughen up.

“The first year is really stressful, really stressful because you’re learning so much,” Jackson said. “I mean from taking care of them and how to deal with insurance and find insurance, and you cry a lot and you yell a lot, but you do become more resilient, I guess, and you learn how to stand up for your child,” she said.

She explained that their insurance has a $3,000 deductible that they would have to meet – and somehow manage to each year – before the insurance helps cover anything. The $35 bill would mean very little to her family, she said.

“I feel like it should be covered 100%. I mean, there’s other things I’m not gonna throw out there that are covered for people 100%, and it’s things that they are doing to themselves,” Jackson said.

Zoë Jackson was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 8. Her mom, Mallori, is fighting for the cost of insulin to go down. Tune in tonight at 5 for more@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/vcapQlXEMb — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) April 14, 2022

She said diabetics are often judged due to the misconception that they somehow brought the illness upon themselves by over-consuming sugar. Jackson made it her mission to set the record straight.

“There’s a misconception with Type I diabetes, that you did it to yourself, but it’s not it. Type I is autoimmune, so your body attacks itself and you don’t produce insulin or you produce very little insulin. So it has nothing to do with what you ate, a lot of sugar or anything like that. I mean, you cannot help it and you need insulin for the rest of your life,” she said.

She spoke of situations described to her by people she knows who have diabetes and what they go through in order to afford the life-saving drug, like a friend who has to order her insulin from Canada.

“That really just scares me, but I’ll do it if I have to do it,” Jackson said. “Luckily right now, we’re not in that position where we have to do it but nobody should be having to order insulin from another country.”

A letter from Zoë Jackson’s doctor. Photo courtesy of Mallori Jackson.

She said the Jacksons are lucky to have support in abundance, but not everyone has that and so she advocates for free insulin for all – especially children.

“Sometimes I feel like people don’t understand the disease so they don’t realize how important it is and that people can’t afford that. I mean that even the $100 a month or so people can’t afford that. So I just feel like it, in my opinion, needs to be covered 100%,” Jackson said.

Griffith said that a bill has been proposed to start the process.

“When you look at epinephrine, the epi-pen, they raised that price for no reason other than sheer profit. And then we have to go in there and have more transparency and more availability for medication competition than to you know, just say we’re going to have the government come in and say well you can’t charge me so much or you can’t do this or that.”

“It may be a component piece of a larger bill. But that’s what we need to do is to have more transparency and let people see what’s going on,” he said.

A version of the bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate and if passed, insulin would be capped at $35 from October 1, 2022, to January 1, 2024, and after that, it would cost the lesser of $35 or 25% of the insurance plan’s negotiated price.