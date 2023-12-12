ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A charitable foundation will give $1.5 million to help United Way of Southwest Virginia’s “Regional Workforce and Child Development Hub,” which is set to open next August at a former Kmart.

The 87,000-square-foot center will include an early childhood development center with a capacity of 300 kids, STEM labs for teacher training and a “shared services alliance” designed to strengthen both educators and early childhood care providers.

The center will provide “critical programs and services in the areas of education, health and alleviation of poverty, three of the five areas of interest to our foundation,” Worrell Foundation CEO Holly Hatcher states in a news release. She said the project will “transform the region.”

Shannon Worrell is vice president of the foundation and said its founders, Anne and Gene Worrell, were dedicated to educational opportunities for all Southwest Virginians.

“They were also innovative, a quality we believe this project embodies,” Worrell said. “Our gift is a natural way for the board of directors to honor and continue Anne and Gene’s legacy.”

When the center opens in August, it will include a year-round “workforce exploration center” that allows students from across the region hands-on career simulation. A local manufacturer, for instance, could feature several job-related activities within a branded business replica.

United Way of Southwest Virginia CEO Travis Staton said the goal is a “cradle-to-career” impact for Southwest Virginians.

“This is the transformational, multi-generational impact the Anne and Gene Worrell Foundation will create with this gift, and we are so thankful for their support,” Staton said.

The project’s estimated cost is $25 million. After that goal is met, United Way will begin fundraising for an endowment as part of its sustainability plan.