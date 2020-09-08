World War II B-17 Bomber to fly into Tri-Cities Airport, open for tours & flights

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A World-War II era aircraft will be landing in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday, and the public will have the chance to tour it.

According to a release from the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, a B-17 Bomber from the Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona will arrive at the Tri-Cities Airport on Tuesday, September 8.

News Channel 11 will livestream the arrival of the bomber at the airport on Tuesday at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website or on our Facebook page.

The aircraft will remain at the airport through Sunday, September 13.

Rides and ground tours will be available for purchase. Ground tours will be open to the public Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Friday-Sunday, tours will be available from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you would like to schedule a ride in the bomber, book online by clicking here or call 480-462-2992.

A Living History Flight in the full restored bomber will be open to the public on Friday-Sunday.

The exhibition is hosted and sponsored by Tri-City Aviation.

You can find more information at the event’s Facebook page.

The Boeing B-17 was a famously used aircraft in World War II.