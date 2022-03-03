JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of baseball fans showed up to see the famous World Series Trophy at Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Thursday.

The trophy was on display for the public to see from 4 to 7 p.m. It was just one stop for the trophy being part of the World Champions Tour.

The World Series Trophy was awarded to the Atlanta Braves who are the reigning world champions of Major League Baseball.

Fans were able to come out and take pictures of and with the trophy. The event was free to attend.

The Braves took home the trophy after they defeated the Houston Astros in game six on Nov. 2.