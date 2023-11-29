ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – World Series Champion and Elizabethton native Evan Carter made contributions to baseball in his hometown and a local church.

On Wednesday, Carter presented two $35,000 checks, one to Elizabethton High School and one to Central Community Christian Church.

The check to Elizabethton High School was given to the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Cyclones Dugout Club. The check given to the church will go to its Central Cares program.

According to Elizabethton City Schools, Carter’s donated money comes from the sale of his Texas Rangers-themed “Jesus Won” T-shirts.

“It happened so fast,” Carter said. “My wife came up with the idea, and the next thing you know, 50 days later, here we are presenting some really big checks to people and just it’s unbelievable how many people have come together to help us out and God works in mysterious ways, man. This is really cool.”

Carter said he was happy to give back to his home baseball community while also providing meals to those in need through the church program.