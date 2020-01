ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, along with the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library hosted a special celebration for World Lego Day on Saturday.

All Legos were provided for free play and competitions were also held.

The event ran from 1 – 4 p.m. at the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation located at 300 W. Mill Street.