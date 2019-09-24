Workshop held on retaining Millennial & Gen Z employees in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- How can local businesses keep their youngest workers engaged and happy?

On Tuesday the Kingsport Chamber hosted a Dale Carnegie workshop, “Creating Cultures that Engage and Retain Millennials and Generation Z.”

Workshop participants learned the statistics behind what Millennials and Gen Z workers want in an employer

A group of local business leaders participated in a two-hour session on how to better understand Millennial and Gen Z employees.

“We want Kingsport to thrive, and in order to do that we need all generations. This is one that we need to learn how to keep here,” said Dana McMurray, director of membership events for the Kingsport Chamber.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck sat in on the workshop and will have a full report on the lessons taught at the workshop later today.