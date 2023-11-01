WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The closure of home food delivery service locations in Tennessee will impact some workers in Washington County, a WARN Notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) states.

According to the Oct. 26 WARN Notice, Cygnus Home Services, LLC (doing business as Yelloh and formerly as Schwan’s Home Delivery) will permanently close three locations in Tennessee. Those locations are in Gray, Jackson and Mt. Juliet.

The frozen meal delivery service changed its name from Schwan’s Home Delivery to Yelloh in 2022.

Yelloh’s location in Gray is located at 153 Roscoe Fitz Road.

The permanent closures will take effect Dec. 15.

In total, the notice states 23 workers will be affected in Tennessee. The WARN Notice does not specify the exact number of workers at each Tennessee location.

The WARN Notice was sent to a multitude of elected officials representing the affected areas, including Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative Tim Hicks.

According to the TDLWD, local workforce development area rapid response teams have been notified to work with the affected employees.

The WARN Notice was filed as Yelloh issued a public statement Oct. 25 saying the company faced challenges like “economic headwinds, rising business costs, and the post-pandemic world.” Yelloh announced it would be closing locations and focusing its operation in neighborhoods in 18 states, which did not include Tennessee.

Yelloh’s statement read that the shift will result in roughly 90 Yelloh delivery centers closing across the country, which would impact about 750 employees nationwide.