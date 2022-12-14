CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning,” a spokesperson said. “We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly.

“We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.